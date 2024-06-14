Open Menu

Five Mobile Notaries, 16 Judicial Departments Serving Pilgrims During Hajj

Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Five mobile notaries, 16 judicial departments serving pilgrims during Hajj

MAKKAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) The Ministry of Justice is participating in the Hajj season 1445 AH with 16 judicial departments and five mobile notaries to address cases that may arise in Makkah and other holy sites of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

They are run by qualified cadres and continue work to expedite solving the cases that may arise while preparing the documentation for pilgrims, besides reducing the time needed to perform these tasks.

The ministry is collaborating with other government institutions to serve the pilgrims.

In addition to judicial departments and mobile notaries, pilgrims can access over 160 e-services via the Najiz platform (Najiz.sa) and the Najiz app for cellphones.

The mobile notaries offer help with documentation to pilgrims and to all individuals who are in Makkah and other holy sites, as well as to those who serve them in the security, health, and other sectors.

