Five More Deaths in Washington State Bring US Coronavirus Toll to 37

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) Washington health authorities confirmed that the state's coronavirus death toll has reached 29, bringing the US total to 37.

Some 366 people in Washington state have contracted coronavirus since the first case was reported on January 10, the Washington State Department of Health revealed in a notice on Wednesday.

Johns Hopkins University statistics show that five additional deaths in Washington brings the nation's toll to 37.

Washington's King county, including Seattle, remains the worst hit territory in the US with 26 deaths and 234 disease cases.

Amid the outbreak local authorities closed Seattle public schools for at least two weeks and banned gatherings of 250 people or more in King, Pierce and Snohomish Counties until the end of March.

There are mow more than 1,100 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University.