UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five More Deaths In Washington State Bring US Coronavirus Toll To 37

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 seconds ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 03:30 AM

Five More Deaths in Washington State Bring US Coronavirus Toll to 37

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) Washington health authorities confirmed that the state's coronavirus death toll has reached 29, bringing the US total to 37.

Some 366 people in Washington state have contracted coronavirus since the first case was reported on January 10, the Washington State Department of Health revealed in a notice on Wednesday.

Johns Hopkins University statistics show that five additional deaths in Washington brings the nation's toll to 37.

Washington's King county, including Seattle, remains the worst hit territory in the US with 26 deaths and 234 disease cases.

Amid the outbreak local authorities closed Seattle public schools for at least two weeks and banned gatherings of 250 people or more in King, Pierce and Snohomish Counties until the end of March.

There are mow more than 1,100 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

Washington Seattle United States January March Coronavirus

Recent Stories

India suspends visas to contain the spread of COVI ..

3 hours ago

KSA announces recovery of first coronavirus-infect ..

3 hours ago

Fujairah charity allocates over AED49 million for ..

3 hours ago

Pakistan's economic fundamentals strong to absorb ..

4 hours ago

UAE launches website for latest updates on coronav ..

4 hours ago

Workshops on environmental pollution for MPAs

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.