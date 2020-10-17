(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2020) Five more people have been detained as part of an investigation into the killing of a teacher near Paris, raising the total number of those in custody to nine, the BFMTV broadcaster reported on Saturday.

According to the French broadcaster, law enforcement officers have detained four family members of the attacker � his parents, grandfather and 17-year-old brother � in the Evreux commune in the French region of Normandy. After that, five more people were detained � the father of one of the teacher's students, who posted a video on social networks, in which he complained about the teacher's attitude, a friend of this man and three other people.

All the five were detained in the Yvelines department in the north-central region of Ile-de-France.

On Friday, media reported that a man was decapitated in the Conflans-Sainte-Honorine commune north of Paris. A suspect was later killed by the French police, with the counter-terrorism department of the prosecutor's office currently investigating the incident. The victim reportedly taught freedom of speech and showed cartoons depicting Islamic prophet Muhammad to his students.

French President Emmanuel Macron called the murder a terrorist attack.