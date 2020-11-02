KAZAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) Five more suspects, in addition to the teenage attacker's stepfather, were detained in the case of an attack on a police department in Russia's Tatarstan, the Kukmor district court told Sputnik on Monday.

"When considering the motion to choose a measure of restraint for Marat Zamaliev [stepfather], the motion was granted, he was detained for two months. When considering the investigators' motions to extend the detention period to 72 hours in respect of five citizens, the motions were also granted," the source said.

At the same time, he confirmed that all six were suspects in the same case. Sputnik has not yet received any comments from the investigation.

According to local media reports, Zamaliev has a criminal record for blowing up a main gas pipeline in 1999. The sabotage was carried out by a group of radical Islamists trained in Chechnya in the camp of Shamil Basayev and Khattab.

As proved by the investigation, Zamaliev was the leader of that group. The court sentenced him to 14 years in prison.

The attack on the police department in the Kukmor district of Tatarstan took place on the night of last Friday, October 30. A 16-year-old boy threw two Molotov cocktails onto the territory of the police department in the Kukmor district and tried to escape, but the police ran him down. While the policemen were trying to arrest him, he stabbed one of the officers several times. As a result, the police were forced to use weapons, The teenager died on the spot. According to a police source, the young man shouted "Allah Akbar, I will kill you all!" A criminal case was initiated, charges included an attempted terrorist attack.