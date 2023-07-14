Five More States Besides Norway Join G7 Declaration of Support for Ukraine - Zelenskyy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday that five more countries, in addition to Norway, had joined the G7 Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine that was announced on July 12 at the NATO Summit in Vilnius.

"Only a day after Vilnius, six countries have already joined the seven largest democracies of the world, with which we agreed on security guarantees yesterday: the Czech Republic, Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain and Sweden. Than you! I am confident that the number of guarantors will increase," Zelenskyy said in a video message published on Telegram.

The Ukrainian authorities are "preparing to sign agreements with its partners on security guarantees for Ukraine on the way to NATO," Zelenskyy also said on Telegram, adding that Kiev was working to transform agreements, concluded at the NATO summit, into actions, as well as to prepare the next alliance's summit in Washington.

On Wednesday, G7 member states presented the Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine, which provides for the allocation of additional military equipment, expanded intelligence sharing and new training programs for the Ukrainian military, as well as the development of industrial capacities. Norway joined the declaration later that day.

Ukraine applied for accelerated NATO membership in September 2022 following the start of the Russian military operation. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has on numerous occasions said that the military alliance is supportive of Kiev's aspirations but is not ready to approve its application right away.