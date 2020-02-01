Five Mortar Shells Fell Near US Airbase in Northern Iraq - Security Services

(@imziishan)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) Five mortar shells fell near a military base in northern Iraq that is housing US troops, the Iraqi security services said in a statement.

"Five mortar shells have fallen near the Qayyarah airbase in the province of Nineveh," the statement said on late Friday.

The incident resulted in no victims or damage, according to the statement.

The Qayyarah airbase has been used by the US troops since 2003. The facility was hit by rocket fire in November.

Within the past several months, the US bases in Iraq have been targeted with a number of rocket attacks. The situation has escalated since January 3, when a US airstrike killed top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani and several senior members of the Iraqi Shia militia near the Baghdad International Airport.