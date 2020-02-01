UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Mortar Shells Fell Near US Airbase In Northern Iraq - Security Services

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 20 seconds ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 03:00 AM

Five Mortar Shells Fell Near US Airbase in Northern Iraq - Security Services

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) Five mortar shells fell near a military base in northern Iraq that is housing US troops, the Iraqi security services said in a statement.

"Five mortar shells have fallen near the Qayyarah airbase in the province of Nineveh," the statement said on late Friday.

The incident resulted in no victims or damage, according to the statement.

The Qayyarah airbase has been used by the US troops since 2003. The facility was hit by rocket fire in November.

Within the past several months, the US bases in Iraq have been targeted with a number of rocket attacks. The situation has escalated since January 3, when a US airstrike killed top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani and several senior members of the Iraqi Shia militia near the Baghdad International Airport.

Related Topics

Fire Iraq Baghdad January November Top Airport Housing Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Almost 50 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Isr ..

3 hours ago

Worker killed in collapse of Russian sports comple ..

3 hours ago

Etihad continues flights to China, suspends Beijin ..

3 hours ago

Etihad continues flights to China, suspends Beijin ..

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed visits Al Faziya Reserve

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.