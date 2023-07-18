Open Menu

Five Nation Group On Lebanon Discuss Taking Action Against Those Obstructing Election

Muhammad Irfan Published July 18, 2023 | 12:50 AM

Five Nation Group on Lebanon Discuss Taking Action Against Those Obstructing Election

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) Officials from the so-called five nation group on Lebanon, the United States, France, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Qatar, in a joint statement on Monday said they discussed imposing measures against those hindering efforts to elect a new Lebanese president.

In mid-June, Lebanon's parliament - for the twelfth time - failed to select a president, a post now reserved for a Maronite Christian per the country's sectarian system.

"While our five countries underscored our commitment to Lebanon's sovereignty and independence, we noted with concern that nearly nine months after the end of President Michel Aoun's term, Lebanon's political leaders have yet to elect a successor," the release, issued by the US State Department, said.

"It is crucial for Lebanese Members of Parliament to abide by their constitutional responsibility and proceed with the election of a president. We discussed concrete options with respect to implementing measures against those who are blocking progress on this front."

Lebanon needed a new leader to form a broad and inclusive coalition to implement essential economic reforms, particularly those recommended by the International Monetary Fund, the statement added.

The five nations were willing to work jointly with Lebanon to support the implementation of such reform measures, which were vital to the country's future prosperity, stability, and security, the statement said.

Related Topics

Election Parliament Egypt France Qatar Progress Independence United States Saudi Arabia Lebanon Christian Post From

Recent Stories

Two peddlers arrested, 35-kg narcotics recovered

Two peddlers arrested, 35-kg narcotics recovered

1 hour ago
 China Must Not Use Transit of Taiwanese Official V ..

China Must Not Use Transit of Taiwanese Official Via US as Reason for Escalation ..

1 hour ago
 Biden to Address UNGA High-Level Week on September ..

Biden to Address UNGA High-Level Week on September 19 - Provisional Schedule

1 hour ago
 Damage Register for Ukraine Launched in The Hague ..

Damage Register for Ukraine Launched in The Hague - Dutch Foreign Minister

1 hour ago
 Blinken Says Grain Deal Should Be Restored 'As Qui ..

Blinken Says Grain Deal Should Be Restored 'As Quickly as Possible'

1 hour ago
 Israel Recognizes Morocco's Sovereignty Over Weste ..

Israel Recognizes Morocco's Sovereignty Over Western Sahara - Moroccan Royal Off ..

1 hour ago
US, Ukraine Will Look At Other Grain Options After ..

US, Ukraine Will Look At Other Grain Options After Collapse of Black Sea Deal- B ..

1 hour ago
 Lavrov Scheduled to Speak at UNGA High Level Week ..

Lavrov Scheduled to Speak at UNGA High Level Week on 23 September - Provisional ..

1 hour ago
 Blinken Says Sent Letter to US Senate Expressing C ..

Blinken Says Sent Letter to US Senate Expressing Concern About Nominee Hold

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Tunisian FM

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Tunisian FM

2 hours ago
 US Deploys Destroyer, F35s, F16s to CENTCOM Over I ..

US Deploys Destroyer, F35s, F16s to CENTCOM Over Iran's 'Destabilizing Actions' ..

2 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Mu ..

Caretaker Punjab Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Murad visits Punjab Agriculture ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World