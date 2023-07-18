Five Nation Group on Lebanon Discuss Taking Action Against Those Obstructing Election

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) Officials from the so-called five nation group on Lebanon, the United States, France, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Qatar, in a joint statement on Monday said they discussed imposing measures against those hindering efforts to elect a new Lebanese president.

In mid-June, Lebanon's parliament - for the twelfth time - failed to select a president, a post now reserved for a Maronite Christian per the country's sectarian system.

"While our five countries underscored our commitment to Lebanon's sovereignty and independence, we noted with concern that nearly nine months after the end of President Michel Aoun's term, Lebanon's political leaders have yet to elect a successor," the release, issued by the US State Department, said.

"It is crucial for Lebanese Members of Parliament to abide by their constitutional responsibility and proceed with the election of a president. We discussed concrete options with respect to implementing measures against those who are blocking progress on this front."

Lebanon needed a new leader to form a broad and inclusive coalition to implement essential economic reforms, particularly those recommended by the International Monetary Fund, the statement added.

The five nations were willing to work jointly with Lebanon to support the implementation of such reform measures, which were vital to the country's future prosperity, stability, and security, the statement said.