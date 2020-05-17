Five New COVID19 Cases Reported in China in Past 24 Hours - Health Commission

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2020) China registered five new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, eight COVID-19 patients recovered over that period, while the death toll remains the same as one week ago, the country's National Health Commission said on Sunday.

Out of the five new cases, two are imported. According to the commission, China has registered a total of 1,700 imported coronavirus cases.

China registered 12 asymptomatic coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, all but one of them of internal transmission.

On Saturday, China reported eight new cases of COVID-19, six of them imported, and 13 new asymptomatic cases.

The country's total number of confirmed coronavirus cases now stands at 82,947, the death toll is 4,633 - the same as a week ago. The total number of recovered individuals stands at 78,227.

Last weekend, a new local cluster of coronavirus infections emerged in China's northeastern Jilin province. The city of Shulan, located in the north of the province, was declared a high-risk zone. In Shulan, over a dozen locally confirmed cases have been reported recently, while in Jilin as a whole over 120 local cases have been confirmed.