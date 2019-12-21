Five new deaths, including child, in India protests: police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

An eight-year-old boy and four protesters have been killed in India in clashes between police and demonstrators, officials said Saturday, as unrest over a controversial citizenship law rages into a second week

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :An eight-year-old boy and four protesters have been killed in India in clashes between police and demonstrators, officials said Saturday, as unrest over a controversial citizenship law rages into a second week.

The latest deaths have taken the toll from the violence to 20.

The four protesters died after suffering bullet wounds when demonstrations turned violent on Friday in Uttar Pradesh, the state's police spokesman Shirish Chandra told AFP.

The boy died in a stampede during a large rally of 2,500 people in the holy city of Varanasi, district police chief Prabhakar Chaudhary said.