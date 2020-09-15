Five new swine fever cases found in German boars

Five new cases of African swine fever were found in German boars Tuesday, authorities said, raising concerns of a prolonged economic hit to a meat industry already battered by coronavirus

Frankfurt am Main, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Five new cases of African swine fever were found in German boars Tuesday, authorities said, raising concerns of a prolonged economic hit to a meat industry already battered by coronavirus.

Regional authorities in the eastern state of Brandenburg said tests showed that four dead boars and one sick one -- which was put down -- were infected with the virus.

African swine fever is deadly among wild boars and domestic pigs, but not harmful to humans.

All five boars were found in Neuzelle, near the Germany-Poland border, less than a week after Germany's first case was confirmed nearby in another wild boar.

The new cases are another setback for Germany's pork industry, already battered by a string of coronavirus outbreaks in abattoirs that led to temporary shutdowns.

Confirmation of swine fever in Germany means its pork can temporarily no longer be certified for export to non-EU nations, although sales to other EU nations may continue.