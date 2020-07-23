UrduPoint.com
Five Nigerian Aid Workers Killed In Restive Borno State - Charity

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 01:30 AM

Five Nigerian Aid Workers Killed in Restive Borno State - Charity

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Five aid workers have been killed in the northeastern Nigerian state of Borno after they were kidnapped last month, the Action Against Hunger charity said Wednesday.

"We confirm with deep sadness the assassination of Ishaku Yakubi, a Monguno-based employee of Action Against Hunger, as well as of four other humanitarian workers," the aid group said in a statement.

The five Nigerian men were abducted by armed militants on June 8, the Paris-based organization added.

The militants are believed to belong to Boko Haram, a violent Islamist insurgency active in the state of Borno, Cameroon and Chad, according to the Nigerian online newspaper Premium Times.

The paper said that gunmen circulated the video of the execution-style shooting on social media. In the footage, they warn locals against working for foreigners, who they describe as "infidels."

More Stories From World

