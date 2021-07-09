UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Nigerians Arrested For Anti-Buhari T-shirts: Lawyer

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 09:15 PM

Five Nigerians arrested for anti-Buhari T-shirts: lawyer

Five Nigerians who were arrested for wearing T-shirts criticising President Muhammadu Buhari have filed a lawsuit against the security services, their lawyer said on Friday

Abuja, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Five Nigerians who were arrested for wearing T-shirts criticising President Muhammadu Buhari have filed a lawsuit against the security services, their lawyer said on Friday.

The men were detained during a church service led by a well-known evangelical pastor in the Nigerian capital Abuja, and their lawyer said they were still being held.

They had been wearing T-shirts with the slogan "Buhari Must Go!" when they were detained by agents from the Department of State Services (DSS), which is in charge of counter-intelligence and domestic security, lawyer Tope Tomekun told AFP.

"We have filed suits today on the five people arrested in Dunamis Church," the lawyer said.

The lawsuits demand the DSS produce the men in court as their whereabouts are unknown, he said.

The petition also says their rights to freedom of expression were violated.

The DSS did not respond to requests for confirmation.

Officials at the Dunamis church denied their pastor aided in the arrests.

"For the records, the Senior Pastor, Paul Enenche who was engaged in preaching the sermon in the second service was not privy to the unfolding development, let alone giving the order for their arrest," the church said in a statement.

Buhari, a former army commander, has come under fire following his government's recent ban on Twitter, a move Western allies and critics warned undermined freedom of expression.

Officials announced the ban after Twitter had removed a remark from Buhari's personal account for violating its policies.

The Nigerian leader is also under pressure to tackle the country's insecurity.

The security forces are battling a Islamist insurgency in the northeast, a surge in mass kidnappings by criminal gangs in central and northwestern states and separatist tension in parts of the south.

Related Topics

Fire Army Twitter Abuja Criminals Church From Government Court

Recent Stories

Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

18 seconds ago

ADC directs to expedite anti-dengue activities

22 seconds ago

PU IAP conducts teachers training

4 minutes ago

Efforts afoot to set up dedicated centers for trea ..

4 minutes ago

Canada Suspends Railways in Parts of British Colum ..

4 minutes ago

Two killed, two injured over water dispute

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.