UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Non-EU Countries Join Sanctions On Belarus

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 01:50 AM

Five Non-EU Countries Join Sanctions on Belarus

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) Five non-EU countries have aligned with the bloc's decision to impose sanctions on Belarus following the Ryanair plane incident, foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.

"The Candidate Countries the Republic of North Macedonia, Montenegro and Albania, and the EFTA countries Iceland and Norway, members of the European Economic Area, align themselves with this Council Decision. They will ensure that their national policies conform to this Council Decision. The European Union takes note of this commitment and welcomes it," Borrell said.

In late May, a Ryanair flight en route from Athens to Vilnius had to make an emergency landing in Minsk over a bomb threat, which turned out to have been fake. Belarusian opposition activist Roman Protasevich, co-founder of a Telegram channel that Minsk has designated as extremist, and his girlfriend, who is suspected of publishing the private data of Belarusian security services officers, were detained during the stopover at the airport.

In late June, the EU officially slapped new sanctions on Minsk in response to the incident and "the escalation of serious human rights violations in Belarus, and the violent repression of civil society, democratic opposition and journalists." The restrictions prohibit exports of dual-use goods and monitoring, interception communication technologies to Belarus, and limit imports of oil products, fertilizers and goods for manufacturing tobacco products from the eastern European country, among other things.

Related Topics

Exports Civil Society Norway European Union Oil Minsk Athens Vilnius Iceland Albania Belarus Macedonia May June From Airport Opposition

Recent Stories

US to Announce New Action on Ransomware Attacks La ..

1 hour ago

India Temporarily Closes Embassy in North Korea Du ..

1 hour ago

US Looking for Ways to Support Cuban Protesters Co ..

1 hour ago

Moscow Patriarchate's External Affairs Chief to Sp ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Defence honours winners of 4th UAE Arm ..

2 hours ago

Russian Delegation to Visit Egypt to Assess Epidem ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.