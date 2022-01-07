UrduPoint.com

Five Nuclear Powers' Pledge To Avoid Nuclear War Sets Stage For Easing Tensions In Europe

Faizan Hashmi Published January 07, 2022 | 08:07 PM

Five Nuclear Powers' Pledge to Avoid Nuclear War Sets Stage for Easing Tensions in Europe

An unprecedented declaration by the five nuclear-armed states never to use nuclear weapons sets the diplomatic stage for security talks between Russia, the US and NATO that will hopefully ease tensions in Europe, experts told Sputnik

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) An unprecedented declaration by the five nuclear-armed states never to use nuclear weapons sets the diplomatic stage for security talks between Russia, the US and NATO that will hopefully ease tensions in Europe, experts told Sputnik.

Russia, China, France, the United States and the United Kingdom promised on Monday to prevent the unintended use of nuclear weapons and reaffirmed the Cold War lesson that "nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought."

The joint statement was issued prior to a crucial review of the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), which has been postponed twice until sometime in 2022. Russian negotiators are also due to meet with US and NATO officials next week to discuss security guarantees which Moscow is seeking from the allies to make sure that NATO will not move troops and weapons to Ukraine.

"Next to the historical character of the general declaration of the five superpowers involved in the non-proliferation treaty under review, it will help in setting the diplomatic scene for the main negotiation between Russia, the USA and hopefully Europe, in order to solve the tense situation," Michel Liegeois, a professor of geopolitics at Belgium's UCLouvain university, said.

Liegeois, who heads UCLouvain's Center for International Crisis and Conflict Studies, told Sputnik that the declaration was a sign of good faith from both sides that showed they were preparing for the upcoming negotiations.

"The declaration means that nuclear weapon will never be used first by any of the signatories... States can clash diplomatically and even militarily, but never with nuclear weapons. Contrary to what some say, I do not believe that we are entering a new Cold War, precisely because of this vision, which was not that of the Cold War," Liegeois added.

Xavier Moreau, an arms expert and contributor to the blog of French think-tank Stratpol, agreed that the joint statement was an interesting "premiere," but told Sputnik that it does mean the next renegotiation session of the NPT treaty in New York this year would be successful.

"The US military and politicians have played around with the concept of pre-emptive nuclear strikes in recent years. But the United States has recently realized that their nuclear vectors have become outdated. They are being overtaken by Russian technology, especially hypersonic vectors. The Biden administration speaks aggressively because it knows American weaponry is technologically outdated," he said.

Moreau believes that the administration of US President Joe Biden realizes that nuclear weapons cannot be deployed on Ukrainian territory, that this is wholly unacceptable to Moscow.

"A phase of intense diplomatic activity is brewing, to follow up on the agreement in principle to start a discussion, reached in June in Geneva by (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and Biden," he concluded.

Related Topics

USA NATO Technology Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe China Nuclear France Vladimir Putin Geneva New York United Kingdom Belgium United States June From Agreement Weapon

Recent Stories

National security cannot be defined solely in term ..

National security cannot be defined solely in terms of military might: Mushahid

48 seconds ago
 30 more cases of Omicron variant, 756 of COVID det ..

30 more cases of Omicron variant, 756 of COVID detected: Murad Shah

50 seconds ago
 State land worth 140mln retrieved

State land worth 140mln retrieved

51 seconds ago
 Malaysian ex-leader Mahathir in hospital, second t ..

Malaysian ex-leader Mahathir in hospital, second time in weeks

53 seconds ago
 Govt focuses on maximum production of wheat to ens ..

Govt focuses on maximum production of wheat to ensure food security in country: ..

55 seconds ago
 President summons NA session to meet on Monday

President summons NA session to meet on Monday

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.