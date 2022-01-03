Five Nuclear States Plan to Strengthen Measures to Prevent Unintended Use of Nuclear Arms

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2022) The leaders of the five nuclear-weapons states Russia, the United States, France, the United Kingdom and China said on Monday that they will work towards preventing unintended use of nuclear arms and reaffirmed that they are not targeting any country.

"We each intend to maintain and further strengthen our national measures to prevent unauthorized or unintended use of nuclear weapons. We reiterate the validity of our previous statements on de-targeting, reaffirming that none of our nuclear weapons are targeted at each other or at any other State," the countries said in a statement.

The countries went on to stress their intention to carry on the effort toward nuclear disarmament.

"We intend to continue seeking bilateral and multilateral diplomatic approaches to avoid military confrontations, strengthen stability and predictability, increase mutual understanding and confidence, and prevent an arms race that would benefit none and endanger all. We are resolved to pursue constructive dialogue with mutual respect and acknowledgment of each other's security interests and concerns," the statement concluded.