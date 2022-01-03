Five Nuclear-Weapons Countries Make Statement on Prevention of Nuclear War

The leaders of the five nuclear-weapons states Russia, the United States, France, the United Kingdom and China issued a joint statement on Monday, naming prevention of nuclear war their highest priority

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2022) The leaders of the five nuclear-weapons states Russia, the United States, France, the United Kingdom and China issued a joint statement on Monday, naming prevention of nuclear war their highest priority.

"The People's Republic of China, the French Republic, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States of America consider the avoidance of war between Nuclear-Weapon States and the reduction of strategic risks as our foremost responsibilities," the states said in a statement, which was posted by the office of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The five countries reiterated that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be waged, as well as that nuclear weapons should serve defensive purposes. The sides also stated their belief that "further spread of such weapons must be prevented."

"We remain committed to our Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) obligations, including our Article VI obligation 'to pursue negotiations in good faith on effective measures relating to cessation of the nuclear arms race at an early date and to nuclear disarmament, and on a treaty on general and complete disarmament under strict and effective international control,'" the statement read.