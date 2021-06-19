Five Officers Injured While Dispersing Party in France, 1 Participant Loses Arm - Prefect

Five police officers were injured while dispersing an illegal rave party in France's Brittany, one participant lost his arm, the prefect of the Ille-et-Vilaine department, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2021) Five police officers were injured while dispersing an illegal rave party in France's Brittany, one participant lost his arm, the prefect of the Ille-et-Vilaine department, said.

"Gendarmes were bombarded with Molotov cocktails, petanque balls and pieces of cinder blocks, firecrackers. Five of them [gendarmes] were injured and two were evacuated to the Redon hospital. In this context of extreme violence, a 22-year-old young man lost his hand," Emmanuel Berthier, the prefect of Ille-et-Vilaine, said in a video published by BFMTV on Saturday morning.

According to the channel, in total, seven people sustained injuries during the event, including two participants of the rave party.

The rave was to pay tribute to Nantes resident Steve Maia Canico who died two years ago during a police operation at the Festival of Music. This year's event was advertised online, even though local authorities banned the gathering in several prefectures, including Ille-et-Vilaine, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The "clashes of extreme violence" continued through most of the night. The investigation is underway.