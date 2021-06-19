UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Officers Injured While Dispersing Party In France, 1 Participant Loses Arm - Prefect

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 04:36 PM

Five Officers Injured While Dispersing Party in France, 1 Participant Loses Arm - Prefect

Five police officers were injured while dispersing an illegal rave party in France's Brittany, one participant lost his arm, the prefect of the Ille-et-Vilaine department, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2021) Five police officers were injured while dispersing an illegal rave party in France's Brittany, one participant lost his arm, the prefect of the Ille-et-Vilaine department, said.

"Gendarmes were bombarded with Molotov cocktails, petanque balls and pieces of cinder blocks, firecrackers. Five of them [gendarmes] were injured and two were evacuated to the Redon hospital. In this context of extreme violence, a 22-year-old young man lost his hand," Emmanuel Berthier, the prefect of Ille-et-Vilaine, said in a video published by BFMTV on Saturday morning.

According to the channel, in total, seven people sustained injuries during the event, including two participants of the rave party.

The rave was to pay tribute to Nantes resident Steve Maia Canico who died two years ago during a police operation at the Festival of Music. This year's event was advertised online, even though local authorities banned the gathering in several prefectures, including Ille-et-Vilaine, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The "clashes of extreme violence" continued through most of the night. The investigation is underway.

Related Topics

Injured Police Music France Died Young Nantes Man Event Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

June 30 last date to submit abstract for participa ..

5 minutes ago

Dist admin begins revenue recovery campaign

5 minutes ago

MNAs give mixed response on federal budget

9 minutes ago

CDA chairman for expediting work at Rawal dam chow ..

9 minutes ago

IRSA releases 261,700 cusecs water

9 minutes ago

US Ambassador Sullivan Says Will Return to Russia ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.