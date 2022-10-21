Five Offices for Issuing Russian Passports Open in Donetsk - Migration Service

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) The first five offices issuing Russian passports have started operating in Donetsk area, the head of the migration service department of the city of Donetsk, Svetlana Pavenko, said on Friday.

"Five offices for issuing a passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation have begun work," Pavenko told reporters, adding that they operate in the cities of Yenakiieve, Khartsyzk, Manhush, and Donetsk.

If a person has a Ukrainian passport, then they need to translate it first, Pavenko said. Documents in Ukrainian must also be translated, she added.

From September 23-27, the Luhansk and Donetsk people's republics, as well as Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, held referendums and voted for joining Russia. On September 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the four regions signed agreements on the accession of the territories to the country.