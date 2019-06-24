GROZNY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) Five orphaned children from Russia's southern republic of Chechnya, who were taken to Syria five years ago by their parents who fought in the civil war there, were returned on Monday to Grozny, the capital of the republic, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

The five sisters, aged between two to thirteen, lost their parents about six months ago. Their relatives had been trying to bring them back to Chechnya and filed a formal request through a working group established by Chechen authorities for this purpose.

The five girls were found in one of Syria's refugee camps.

The children were accompanied by their aunt, who told Sputnik, that the girls needed medical treatment due to poor nutrition.

The Chechen authorities have been helping return Russian children from Iraq and Syria since 2017 when the republic's head, Ramzan Kadyrov, shared a story filmed by the RT broadcaster about a Baghdad orphanage, housing Russian minors smuggled from their homeland by parents, who joined the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) and were later killed or went missing.