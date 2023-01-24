Five Out of 7 Checkpoints on Moldovan-Ukrainian Border Resume Work - Border Police

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2023 | 09:51 PM

Five checkpoints on the Moldovan-Ukrainian border have resumed work, with two more remaining closed due to technical issues and power outages, Moldova's Border Police said on Tuesday

The police have repeatedly reported the suspension of work at border-crossing points due to problems from the Ukrainian side. Earlier in the day, the police said that seven checkpoints had ceased work over technical issues.

"The border police report that the Ocnita-Sokyryany, Mirnoe-Tabaky, Larga-Kelmentsi, Criva-Mamalyha and Palanca-Mayaky-Udobne checkpoints have resumed their work," the police said on Telegram.

Two more border crossings, Briceni-Rososhany and Ceadir-Lunga-Novi Troyany, remain closed.

A total of 35 checkpoints operate on the Moldovan-Ukrainian border, while another 21 are located on the border between the breakaway republic of Transnistria and Ukraine, and have been suspended since February on Kiev's decision.

