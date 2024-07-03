Five Palestinians Killed In Israeli Raids In West Bank
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 03, 2024 | 07:58 PM
Israeli forces killed five Palestinians in two military operations in the occupied West Bank where tensions have risen because of the Gaza war, Palestinian and Israeli sources said Wednesday
One night-time air strike killed four men at a refugee camp near the town of Tulkarm, which has seen a surge in violence as Israel has intensified raids.
The Palestinian Authority health ministry said the four were "killed as a result of the occupation's bombing of Nur Shams camp".
An Israeli military statement said forces "carried out a precise strike ," killing four it identified as Muhammad Shehade, Muhammad Kanouah, Yazid Shafa and Namer Ibrahim.
According to the Palestinian official news agency Wafa, the dead, aged 20 to 25, were killed by a drone near the centre of the camp.
One man was killed by Israeli fire in a separate Israeli operation in the northern West Bank city of Jenin, the Palestinian health ministry said in a statement Wednesday.
The statement identified the man as Nidal Ziad al-Amer, 23.
