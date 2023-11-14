Open Menu

Five Palestinians Killed In West Bank Clashes With Israeli Army: Hospital

Faizan Hashmi Published November 14, 2023 | 05:57 PM

Five Palestinians killed in West Bank clashes with Israeli army: hospital

Five Palestinians were killed in clashes with Israeli forces around the city of Tulkarem in the northern West Bank, the director of a local hospital told AFP on Tuesday

Ramallah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Five Palestinians were killed in clashes with Israeli forces around the city of Tulkarem in the northern West Bank, the director of a local hospital told AFP on Tuesday.

The five Palestinian men, aged 21 to 29, were killed during an operation in the city by the Israeli army, said Amin Khader, head of the Thabet hospital, where the deaths were recorded.

Witnesses reported violent confrontations in the area and a massive deployment of Israeli soldiers seeking to make arrests.

The Israeli army confirmed to AFP that an operation had taken place in the same part of the occupied West Bank, but it did not give a reason or comment on any Palestinian casualties.

On Thursday, the Palestinian health ministry said that 14 people were killed in an Israeli operation in the city of Jenin -- the highest West Bank death toll from a single raid since at least 2005, according to United Nations records.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and its troops regularly launch raids across the Palestinian territory.

Related Topics

Army United Nations Israel Bank Same From

Recent Stories

Ayeza Khan expresses regret to her fans for remain ..

Ayeza Khan expresses regret to her fans for remaining silent on Gaza war

20 minutes ago
 US dollar touches highest point against Japanese y ..

US dollar touches highest point against Japanese yen in one year

33 minutes ago
 PM Kakar expresses confidence in newly appointed K ..

PM Kakar expresses confidence in newly appointed KP CM Hussain

45 minutes ago
 FM Jilani congratulates David Cameron for becoming ..

FM Jilani congratulates David Cameron for becoming UK's foreign minister

1 hour ago
 Head Coach Mohsin Kamal reviews Pakistan Women A p ..

Head Coach Mohsin Kamal reviews Pakistan Women A performance

3 hours ago
 Abdul Razzaq under fire for misusing name ofAishwa ..

Abdul Razzaq under fire for misusing name ofAishwarya Rai Bachchan

3 hours ago
IHC issues stay orders on jail trial of Imran Khan ..

IHC issues stay orders on jail trial of Imran Khan in cipher case

3 hours ago
 PCB considers changes in foreign coaches: Sources

PCB considers changes in foreign coaches: Sources

3 hours ago

PM directs formulation of strategy to improve FBR’s performance

7 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif all set to arrive in Quetta today

Nawaz Sharif all set to arrive in Quetta today

7 hours ago
 Argentina inflation hits new high before president ..

Argentina inflation hits new high before presidential vote

7 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2023

9 hours ago

More Stories From World