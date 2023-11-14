Five Palestinians killed in West Bank clashes with Israeli army: hospital

Five Palestinians were killed in clashes with Israeli forces around the city of Tulkarem in the northern West Bank, the director of a local hospital told AFP on Tuesday

Ramallah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Five Palestinians were killed in clashes with Israeli forces around the city of Tulkarem in the northern West Bank, the director of a local hospital told AFP on Tuesday.

The five Palestinian men, aged 21 to 29, were killed during an operation in the city by the Israeli army, said Amin Khader, head of the Thabet hospital, where the deaths were recorded.

Witnesses reported violent confrontations in the area and a massive deployment of Israeli soldiers seeking to make arrests.

The Israeli army confirmed to AFP that an operation had taken place in the same part of the occupied West Bank, but it did not give a reason or comment on any Palestinian casualties.

On Thursday, the Palestinian health ministry said that 14 people were killed in an Israeli operation in the city of Jenin -- the highest West Bank death toll from a single raid since at least 2005, according to United Nations records.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and its troops regularly launch raids across the Palestinian territory.