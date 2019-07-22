UrduPoint.com
Five Parties To Enter Ukrainian Parliament Following Snap Vote - Exit Poll

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) Five Ukrainian political parties collect enough vote in snap parliamentary elections to enter Ukraine's legislature, the Verkhovna Rada, the latest exit polls suggested on Sunday.

As of 8 p.m. Moscow time (17:00 GMT), exit polls, sponsored by the Ukraine 112 broadcaster, suggest that five parties make it beyond the 5 percent threshold to win parliament seats. The Servant of the People party of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy leads the vote with 43.5 percent. Opposition Platform - For Life comes second with 12.5 percent, followed by former President Petro Poroshenko's European Solidarity party with 8.7 percent. Former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko's Fatherland gathers 8.

1 percent of the vote, and the Voice party of Svyatoslav Vakarchuk has 6.6 percent.

The Ukrainian parliament has 450 seats, of which 225 will be taken through party lists and the other 225 by a majority vote in single-mandate electoral districts. The minimum vote threshold to win a seat is 5 percent.

The election was initially scheduled to be held in October. On May 17, the ruling coalition broke down after the People's Front party announced its decision to leave. Parties had 30 days to form a new coalition, as required by law, but failed to meet the deadline. In light of these developments, Zelenskyy dissolved the legislature and called a snap election.

