Five People Aged Over 84 Die in Switzerland After Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine - Regulator

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) Five Swiss citizens have died at ages of over 84 years after they received a vaccine against the coronavirus, with the deaths being caused by age-related diseases, Switzerland's medical regulator, Swissmedic, said on Friday.

"Swissmedic has received a total of 42 reports of suspected adverse drug reactions (ADR) in connection with the first COVID-19 vaccinations ... five reports were associated with a fatal outcome. The patients concerned in these five cases were aged between 84 and 92 and, according to the latest available information, died of illnesses that commonly occur at this age," the regulator said.

According to Swissmedic, Switzerland registered 26 cases of side effects caused by vaccines regarded as not serious and 16 cases of serious side effects since the start of its national vaccination campaign.

"Most of the reports were not serious (26.62%) and involve mild reactions that are already known from the clinical trials.

16 reports (38%) were classified as serious," the regulator said.

Switzerland launched a mass vaccination campaign on December 23, after Swissmedic approved the use of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in the country. According to the Swiss Federal Office of Public Health, over 169,000 Swiss residents already received at least one dose of a vaccine. The country has reported roughly 2,300 deaths among elderly people who received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Switzerland is not the only country that established deaths that occurred after the administration of the COVID-19 vaccines. France, Finland, Israel and Norway have also reported on hundreds of elderly residents who died shortly after being inoculated with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. However, the World Health Organization said that it did not observe any deaths that resulted from the use of a vaccine against COVID-19 produced by Pfizer and BioNTech, stressing that all the registered fatalities were caused by severe allergic reactions.