UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five People Aged Over 84 Die In Switzerland After Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine - Regulator

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 09:47 PM

Five People Aged Over 84 Die in Switzerland After Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine - Regulator

Five Swiss citizens have died at ages of over 84 years after they received a vaccine against the coronavirus, with the deaths being caused by age-related diseases, Switzerland's medical regulator, Swissmedic, said on Friday

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) Five Swiss citizens have died at ages of over 84 years after they received a vaccine against the coronavirus, with the deaths being caused by age-related diseases, Switzerland's medical regulator, Swissmedic, said on Friday.

"Swissmedic has received a total of 42 reports of suspected adverse drug reactions (ADR) in connection with the first COVID-19 vaccinations ... five reports were associated with a fatal outcome. The patients concerned in these five cases were aged between 84 and 92 and, according to the latest available information, died of illnesses that commonly occur at this age," the regulator said.

According to Swissmedic, Switzerland registered 26 cases of side effects caused by vaccines regarded as not serious and 16 cases of serious side effects since the start of its national vaccination campaign.

"Most of the reports were not serious (26.62%) and involve mild reactions that are already known from the clinical trials.

16 reports (38%) were classified as serious," the regulator said.

Switzerland launched a mass vaccination campaign on December 23, after Swissmedic approved the use of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in the country. According to the Swiss Federal Office of Public Health, over 169,000 Swiss residents already received at least one dose of a vaccine. The country has reported roughly 2,300 deaths among elderly people who received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Switzerland is not the only country that established deaths that occurred after the administration of the COVID-19 vaccines. France, Finland, Israel and Norway have also reported on hundreds of elderly residents who died shortly after being inoculated with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. However, the World Health Organization said that it did not observe any deaths that resulted from the use of a vaccine against COVID-19 produced by Pfizer and BioNTech, stressing that all the registered fatalities were caused by severe allergic reactions.

Related Topics

World Israel France Norway Died Switzerland Finland December All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UN Warns of Imminent Risk of Further Escalation in ..

32 seconds ago

Slovenian Police Probe Damage to Eternal Flame at ..

34 seconds ago

US State Dept. Advises Americans in Russia to Avoi ..

35 seconds ago

Germany records first case of Brazilian coronaviru ..

38 seconds ago

Transfers are out of my hands, says Klopp

3 minutes ago

Environmental laws to be observed in River Ravi pr ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.