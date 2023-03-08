UrduPoint.com

Five People Arrested In Japan For Trading Genetically Modified Fish - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Five People Arrested in Japan for Trading Genetically Modified Fish - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) Five people were arrested in Japan for the unauthorized trade of genetically modified Japanese rice fish also known as medaka, media reported on Wednesday.

Five owners of a pet shop in the prefecture of Saitama have farmed and sold fish with genetic modifications over the past two years in violation of the Cartagena Protocol on Biosafety to the 1993 Convention on Biological Diversity aimed at preventing negative effects of genetic modification on the environment, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported.

Due to genetic modifications, the usually creamy-white rice fish have taken on a pink color, while glowing a fluorescent red in ultraviolet light, which has made them popular among customers. The police have confiscated around 1,400 fish from 50 people, according to Kyodo.

The arrested individuals pleaded guilty, saying that they had violated the law as medakas "were unparalleled beauty." It is the first ever case in Japan where people are arrested on charges of violating the Cartagena protocol.

Related Topics

Police Cartagena Japan Media From

Recent Stories

DC Muzaffargarh launches massive spring tree plant ..

DC Muzaffargarh launches massive spring tree plantation drive

1 hour ago
 Govt will take provinces on board regarding digita ..

Govt will take provinces on board regarding digital census: Ahsan

2 hours ago
 Pakistan to host 'Women in Islam’ conference in ..

Pakistan to host 'Women in Islam’ conference in New York today

2 hours ago
 Int’l Women's Day: President, PM emphasize need ..

Int’l Women's Day: President, PM emphasize need to empower women for developme ..

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates new Qatari PM on ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates new Qatari PM on his appointment

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole Sultan of Oman on death of Bad ..

UAE leaders condole Sultan of Oman on death of Badr bin Saud Al Busaidi

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.