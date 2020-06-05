UrduPoint.com
Five People Arrested Over George Floyd Unrest Near US Embassy In Athens - Police

Fri 05th June 2020 | 12:11 AM

Five people, including four Greeks and one Italian national, have been arrested during recent protests near the US embassy in Athens against the police killing of African American man George Floyd, the Greek police said on Thursday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) Five people, including four Greeks and one Italian national, have been arrested during recent protests near the US embassy in Athens against the police killing of African American man George Floyd, the Greek police said on Thursday.

A protest march, organized by extra-parliamentary left-wing political parties, took place in Athens on Wednesday, drawing between 1,500 and 2,000 participants, mainly leftist supporters and also Kurds.

The demonstration turned violent after protesters began hurling stones and Molotov cocktails toward the US Embassy. Police responded by using flash-bang grenades and tear gas.

The demonstrators also set fire to several dumpsters and damaged store windows.

"Five people were arrested yesterday during a scheduled protest march over recent events in the United States. Two Greek citizens are charged with throwing stones and other items at police forces, and two other Greek citizens and a foreigner are charged with damaging shops at Kolonaki Square and attacking police officers with chunks of marble," the police said.

In addition, the arrested foreigner "used a fire extinguisher against the police and damaged three police motorcycles," according to the statement.

