Five People Cleared Of Criminal Charges Over Recent Moscow Rallies - Russian Investigators

Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 03:24 PM

Five People Cleared of Criminal Charges Over Recent Moscow Rallies - Russian Investigators

Criminal charges against five people linked to unrest at recent rallies in Moscow were lifted, the Russian Investigative Committee said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) Criminal charges against five people linked to unrest at recent rallies in Moscow were lifted, the Russian Investigative Committee said Tuesday.

"Criminal case was stopped against the aforementioned people, detention canceled," the committee said on its website.

The decision was made after studying CCTV recordings and other materials.

However, the investigators said that there were signs of non-criminal offense in the actions of the five people, so the case would be directed toward the Ministry of the Interior.

The five people in question are Sergei Abanichev, Daniil Konon, Valeriy Kostenok, Vladislav Barabanov and Dmitry Vasilyev.

