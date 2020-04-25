UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five People Dead, 25 Injured After Flooding, Landslides In Vietnam - Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 11:09 PM

Five People Dead, 25 Injured After Flooding, Landslides in Vietnam - Authorities

Severe floods and landslides in northern Vietnam caused by torrential rains resulted in the deaths of five people over three days, 25 were injured and a few others went missing, local media reported on Saturday, citing local authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) Severe floods and landslides in northern Vietnam caused by torrential rains resulted in the deaths of five people over three days, 25 were injured and a few others went missing, local media reported on Saturday, citing local authorities.

According to the VN Express newspaper, citing the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, the disaster claimed the lives of two people in Lai Chau Province, while Ha Giang, Son La and Yen Bai provinces reported one death each.

The total damage is estimated at 130 billion dongs ($5.5 million). More than 10,000 houses and over 7,000 acres of rice and other crops were destroyed.

According to the Vietnamese meteorologists, the rains in northern Vietnam will continue through Sunday.

Related Topics

Injured Lai Son La Yen Bai Ha Giang Vietnam Sunday Media Billion Million Rains

Recent Stories

369 more COVID-19 deaths in France in 24 hours: he ..

2 minutes ago

Modi butcher martyred nine more Kashmiri's in IOK

2 minutes ago

Spain daily virus toll rises slightly with 378 dea ..

2 minutes ago

Turkey's COVID-19 Cases Top 107,000, Daily Rise Lo ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19: Govt. extends suspension of int'l flight ..

32 minutes ago

CPWB Chairperson distributes gifts among children

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.