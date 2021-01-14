UrduPoint.com
Five People Dead As Fire Hits 9-Story Building In Russia's Khabarovsk - Emergency Services

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Five people, including two children, have died as a result of a fire that hit a 9-story residential building in Russia's Far Eastern city of Khabarovsk, the regional emergency services told Sputnik.

"The fire erupted on the first floor of the 9-story building on the Belorusskaya Street. According to preliminary data, five people, including two children, have died," a spokesperson for the emergency services said on late Wednesday.

The blaze has been extinguished, according to the spokesperson.

Several people have been hospitalized as a result of the fire. Causes of the incident remain unknown.

More Stories From World

