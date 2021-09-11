MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2021) A military helicopter has crashed in the northern part of Cote d'Ivoire, leaving five people dead, media reported.

The Mi-24 crashed in the early hours of Friday during a reconnaissance mission near the border with Burkina Faso, the Agence France-Presse reported on late Friday.

Causes of the incident remain unknown, an investigation has been opened.