Five People Dead In Airstrike In Southern Afghanistan - Source

Sumaira FH 40 seconds ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 06:40 PM

Five People Dead in Airstrike in Southern Afghanistan - Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Five civilians have been killed and five others injured in an airstrike in Afghanistan's southern province of Helmand, a source told Sputnik on Tuesday.

According to the source, the airstrike was launched by the Afghan forces in Helmand's Nawa district this afternoon.

The Afghan government and Taliban militants continue fighting each other despite the intra-Afghan talks currently ongoing in Qatar's capital of Doha.

More Stories From World

