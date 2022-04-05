UrduPoint.com

Five People Detained In Iran's Mashhad Over Mausoleum Attack - Prosecutor

Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2022 | 08:40 PM

Five suspects, the assailant and four of his accomplices, have been detained in connection with the attack at the mausoleum of Imam Reza in the Iranian city of Mashhad, local prosecutor Mohammad Hossein Doroudi said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) Five suspects, the assailant and four of his accomplices, have been detained in connection with the attack at the mausoleum of Imam Reza in the Iranian city of Mashhad, local prosecutor Mohammad Hossein Doroudi said on Tuesday.

"The suspects were detained in connection with the incident at the Imam Reza mausoleum.

One of them was the assailant, and the other four are suspected of being his accomplices," Doroudi said, as quoted by Iranian news agency Tasnim.

Earlier on Tuesday, an individual armed with a knife attacked several visitors on the premises of the Imam Reza shrine. According to the Fars news agency, three people were injured and taken to hospital immediately. The perpetrator was detained by law enforcement officers.

