Five People Die In Fire In St. Petersburg Hospital - Emergencies Services
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 10:10 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) Five people were killed in a fire in a hospital in St. Petersburg's Vyborgsky district, patients and personnel are being evacuated, a spokesman for emergencies services told Sputnik.
"According to preliminary data, five people died as a result of a fire in a hospital in Severny Proyezd," the spokesman said.