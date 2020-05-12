Five People Die in Fire in St. Petersburg Hospital - Emergencies Services

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) Five people were killed in a fire in a hospital in St. Petersburg's Vyborgsky district, patients and personnel are being evacuated, a spokesman for emergencies services told Sputnik.

"According to preliminary data, five people died as a result of a fire in a hospital in Severny Proyezd," the spokesman said.