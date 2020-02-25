Five People Died, 50 Injured During Protests in New Delhi - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) Five people have died and 50 have got injured during recent protests in the Indian capital of New Delhi against a controversial citizenship law, The Hindu newspaper reported.

On Monday, violent protests sparked in the northeastern part of the city.

According to the news outlet, citing a representative of one of the hospitals, five people, including a law enforcement officer, have been killed in the unrest, while 50 sustained injuries from firing and stone-throwing.

In December 2019, the Indian parliament passed a bill amending the 1955 Indian nationality law, fast-tracking citizenship for Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians who had fled from neighboring Muslim countries before December 2014, while Muslims themselves were excluded. This prompted waves of protests across the country.