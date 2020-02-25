UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five People Died, 50 Injured During Protests In New Delhi - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 09:30 AM

Five People Died, 50 Injured During Protests in New Delhi - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) Five people have died and 50 have got injured during recent protests in the Indian capital of New Delhi against a controversial citizenship law, The Hindu newspaper reported.

On Monday, violent protests sparked in the northeastern part of the city.

According to the news outlet, citing a representative of one of the hospitals, five people, including a law enforcement officer, have been killed in the unrest, while 50 sustained injuries from firing and stone-throwing.

In December 2019, the Indian parliament passed a bill amending the 1955 Indian nationality law, fast-tracking citizenship for Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians who had fled from neighboring Muslim countries before December 2014, while Muslims themselves were excluded. This prompted waves of protests across the country.

Related Topics

India Injured Firing Parliament Died New Delhi December Citizenship 2019 Muslim Christian From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

11 minutes ago

Al Wahda, Baniyas, and Al Ain in fray for Jiu-Jits ..

9 hours ago

Over 1,700 students competing in artificial intell ..

9 hours ago

Hazza bin Zayed visits UMEX, SimTEX

10 hours ago

Obaid Al Tayer meets US Secretary of Treasury

10 hours ago

Helpline 1166 established for public safety from c ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.