(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) Five people have died as a result of a fire that hit Shivanand COVID Hospital in the Rajkot district of the Indian state of Gujarat, the ANI news agency reported on Friday.

The blaze reportedly erupted in the Intensive Care Unit, which hosted 11 patients. Five of them have died while six others have been rescued.

Some 30 patients evacuated from the hospital have been sent to other medical facilities.

Causes of the fire remain unknown. The authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

India comes second in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, with more than 9.2 people diagnosed with the coronavirus and over 135,000 fatalities. The worst-hit nation is the United States, with about 12.9 million cases and more than 263,000 fatalities.