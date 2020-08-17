UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five People Died In Car Accident In Russia's Altai Territory - Emergencies Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 04:00 AM

Five People Died in Car Accident in Russia's Altai Territory - Emergencies Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) Five people have died and one hospitalized in an accident involving a car and a cargo truck in Russia's Altai Territory, the Emergencies Ministry said.

The accident took place on Sunday evening, on the Barnaul-Rubtsovsk Federal highway, according to the ministry.

"Upon performing rescue operation, [and] opening up the [vehicle's] body, we have retrieved five bodies (three males. two females, no children). The truck driver has been hospitalized," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry has deployed 11 people and three pieces of equipment to deal with the accident.

Related Topics

Accident Russia Driver Car Died Sunday

Recent Stories

Ethiopian PM congratulates Mohamed bin Zayed on pe ..

3 hours ago

P/E ratio enhances attractiveness of UAE capital m ..

4 hours ago

Arab Coalition in Yemen intercepts, destroys balli ..

6 hours ago

Ministry of Community Development promotes data e- ..

6 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews working plans, objecti ..

7 hours ago

Sandooq Al Watan, Johns Hopkins University Centre ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.