MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) Five people have died and one hospitalized in an accident involving a car and a cargo truck in Russia's Altai Territory, the Emergencies Ministry said.

The accident took place on Sunday evening, on the Barnaul-Rubtsovsk Federal highway, according to the ministry.

"Upon performing rescue operation, [and] opening up the [vehicle's] body, we have retrieved five bodies (three males. two females, no children). The truck driver has been hospitalized," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry has deployed 11 people and three pieces of equipment to deal with the accident.