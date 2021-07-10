UrduPoint.com
Five People Died In Earthquake In Tajikistan - Emergencies Committee

Sat 10th July 2021 | 12:00 PM

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2021) Five people have died in an earthquake in eastern Tajikistan, the country's emergencies committee told Sputnik on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center registered a magnitude 5.9 earthquake in the Central Asian country at 2:14 GMT.

"The center of tremors that took place at 7:14 a.m. was located 165 kilometers [102.5 miles] northeast of Dushanbe and 21 kilometers [13 miles] east of the Rasht district.

The magnitude of tremors was 6.0, 3.0 in Dushanbe, five people have died," the committee's spokeswoman Umeda Yusufi said.

The earthquake damaged 19 houses in the two villages that happened to be in its center, first estimates show.

President Emomali Rahmon has ordered to create a commission on the matter, which is headed by the prime minister. The country's officials have departed to the site of the natural disaster to evaluate damage and coordinate the relief operations.

