Five People Died, Over 13 Injured In Car Bombing In Syria's Afrin - State Media

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 10:12 PM

Five People Died, Over 13 Injured in Car Bombing in Syria's Afrin - State Media

At least five people have died and more than 13 others got injured in a car bombing incident in the city of Afrin, which is located in the northwest of the Syrian province of Aleppo, the state-run SANA news agency reported on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2021) At least five people have died and more than 13 others got injured in a car bombing incident in the city of Afrin, which is located in the northwest of the Syrian province of Aleppo, the state-run SANA news agency reported on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, several people were reported dead in the incident.

According to the agency's civil sources, there is a child among people killed in the car explosion. Some of the injured are in serious condition.

The neighborhood where the incident took place is said to have sustained considerable damage from the blast.

The part of Syria that borders Turkey is currently under control of illegal armed groups, which often resort to terror attacks against each other.

