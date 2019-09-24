Five People Face Arrest in Spain Over Listeriosis Outbreak - Reports

The Spanish Civil Guard is conducting searches at the Magrudis company's meat packing plant in the southern province of Andalusia that is thought to be the source of an outbreak of listeriosis, while five employees of the firm, including its owner and his sons, will be arrested, national media reported on Tuesday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) The Spanish Civil Guard is conducting searches at the Magrudis company 's meat packing plant in the southern province of Andalusia that is thought to be the source of an outbreak of listeriosis, while five employees of the firm, including its owner and his sons, will be arrested, national media reported on Tuesday.

According to the eldiario.es outlet, the company's owner and two his sons were likely aware of the listeriosis issue as far back as February but concealed this information from healthcare agencies and failed to take steps toward preventing the outbreak.

On August 20, Spain declared a national alert over the outbreak of listeriosis in Andalusia, which has left more than 200 people infected and several dead.

The bacteria was detected in La Mecha-brand meat loaves produced by Magrudis. In September, listeriosis was found in some other meat products sold under other brands. Some 20 people are still being treated at hospitals.

Listeria bacteria make infected humans vulnerable to diseases such as meningitis and encephalitis, and can turn lethal for individuals with weak immune systems, particularly infants and the elderly. Transmission usually happens by consuming contaminated foods, especially dairy and processed meat. Pathogens can survive in lower temperatures but are destroyed if cooked at high temperatures.