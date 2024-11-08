Five People Hospitalised, 62 Arrested After Amsterdam Clashes: Police
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 08, 2024 | 03:00 PM
Amsterdam, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Five people have been hospitalised and 62 arrested as a result of clashes that erupted in Amsterdam overnight following a football match, police said on Friday.
"Several reports about last night's events in Amsterdam are circulating on social media," Amsterdam police said in a post on X.
"So far, it is known that five people have been taken to the hospital and 62 individuals have been arrested."
"The police have launched a major investigation into multiple violent incidents," it said.
"The police are aware of reports regarding a possible hostage situation and missing persons but currently have no confirmation that this actually took place. This aspect is also under investigation," it said.
The violence flared in Amsterdam after the game between Maccabi Tel-Aviv and home team Ajax, which won 5-0.
Israeli and Dutch leaders have condemned the "anti-Semitic" violence and Israel has sent "rescue planes" to bring the football fans home.
