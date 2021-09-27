UrduPoint.com

Five People Hospitalized In Australia After Leak Of Unknown Substance - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 06:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) Five people were hospitalized with dizziness and suffocation symptoms at a pharmacy in the village of Long Jetty in the Australian state of New South Wales, 9News broadcaster reported on Monday.

Two people, presumably employees of the pharmacy, were treated for dizziness and high blood pressure before being transported to a hospital in a stable condition, according to the news. Another three patients who had visited the place had also been hospitalized, the broadcaster reported.

"The patients were suffering from symptoms including dizziness and fatigue and were promptly treated by paramedics on scene.

It's not yet clear what the patients were exposed to and an investigation by HAZMAT and police is ongoing," Greg Marshall, the local ambulance superintendent, was quoted as saying.

He noted that there was a risk of potential chemical exposure, according to the broadcaster.

Paramedics, a HAZMAT unit and the police are currently working at the site to assess the situation and ensure everyone was evacuated from the building.

