Five People Injured, 2 in Critical Condition Amid California School Shooting - Hospital

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) Five people have been injured and two are in critical condition after the shooting at the Saugus High school shooting in California, the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital said in a statement on Thursday.

"Saugus High Shooting: We have received 2 patients in critical condition, 3 en route. We will provide updates as they become available," the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital said via Twitter.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement that an Asian male suspect in black clothing was last seen at the location.