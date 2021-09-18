UrduPoint.com

Five People Injured, 49 Flights Canceled In Japan Over Typhoon Chanthu - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 51 seconds ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 07:40 AM

Five People Injured, 49 Flights Canceled in Japan Over Typhoon Chanthu - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2021) The typhoon Chanthu has hit Japan, leaving at least five people injured and 49 flights canceled, media reported on Saturday.

The flights were canceled in the southwestern regions of Japan on the islands of Shikoku and Kyushu, according to the NHK news broadcaster.

The typhoon resulted in the injuries of people in the prefectures of Nagasaki, Fukuoka and Saga.

Chanthu is currently moving to the east over the central part of the Pacific coast of Japan. The wind gusts in the typhoon reach the speed of 30 meters per second (67 miles per hour).

