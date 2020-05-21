Five People Injured by Knife-Wielding Attacker in Eastern Austria - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) A knife-wielding man has injured five people in a series of attacks in the spa town of Baden in Lower Austria, national media reported on Thursday, citing police.

The attacks happened late on Wednesday.

The perpetrator stabbed people in three different locations, according to preliminary data, the Kurier newspaper said.

All the five victims have been hospitalized. The attacker himself, too, sustained injuries, and is now under police supervision in hospital.

One of the victims is believed to be the attacker's former girlfriend. The criminal police of Lower Austria have launched an investigation into the incident.