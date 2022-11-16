Five People Injured in Hand Grenade Explosion in Afghanistan

Five people have been injured in a hand grenade explosion in Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan's fourth-largest city, Mohammad Asif Waziri, a spokesman for the Balkh provincial security command, said on Tuesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Five people have been injured in a hand grenade explosion in Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan's fourth-largest city, Mohammad Asif Waziri, a spokesman for the Balkh provincial security command, said on Tuesday.

The grenade was thrown from a multi-storey building onto a road, Waziri told reporters, adding that all the victims have been hospitalized.

There is no information about the grenade thrower yet, according to the spokesman. The motives of the crime are also unknown.