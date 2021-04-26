Five People Injured In Rocket Attack In Afghanistan's Northeastern Kunar Province - Source
KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) Five people were injured in a rocket attack in Afghanistan's northeastern province of Kunar, a source told Sputnik on Monday.
Provincial council chief Walayet Khan Mashwani told Sputnik that the rocket hit a wall of the building of the governor's office in Asadabad, where a Quran recitation competition was taking place.
Kunar Governor Iqbal Saeed confirmed the attack.
The source of the attack is yet to be established.