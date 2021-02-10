Five People Injured in Shooting at Minnesota Health Clinic - Hospital Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Five people have been injured in a shooting at a health clinic in the US state of Minnesota, Allina Health Buffalo Hospital President Kelly Spratt said in a press conference.

"We had a total of five patients that were transported from the clinic...at this point I do not have the most up-to-date information on the patients' conditions," Spratt said on Tuesday evening.

Spratt said he did not have any information on whether any of the victims have died in the shooting at Allina Health Clinic.

Wright County Sheriff Sean Derringer said the suspect has been identified as 67-year-old Gregory Ulrich, who has a history of encounters with local law enforcement.

Derringer added that the Minneapolis bomb squad is on the scene of the incident responding to a suspicious package found in the lobby of the clinic. Sheriff deputies also found suspicious devices at a local hotel Ulrich was staying at prior to the shooting.

Buffalo Police Chief Pat Budke said he can not confirm if explosive devices were used during the shooting until authorities have completely secured the scene of the incident.

Earlier on Tuesday, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said he was briefed on the shooting and it appeared explosive devices were used in the attack as well.

Budke said there is no information at this point indicating this incident is linked to any type of domestic terrorism.