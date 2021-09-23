Five people injured in shooting at US military base: official

Five people were injured in a shooting Thursday at the highly secure Ft. Meade army base north of Washington, an emergency official said

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :Five people were injured in a shooting Thursday at the highly secure Ft. Meade army base north of Washington, an emergency official said.

"We had an active shooter at 9:46. We have five casualties," Jeffrey McClendon, emergency manager with the base emergency operations center, told AFP.

Mclendon said the shooter was "contained" and that the status of those injured was unclear.