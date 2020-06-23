Five People Killed, 12 Injured in Blast by Kurdish Forces in N. Syria - Turkish Military

At least five civilians were killed, and 12 others were injured in a bomb attack launched by the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) in the northeastern Syrian province of Al Hasakah, the Turkish Defense Ministry said Tuesday

ANTAKYA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) At least five civilians were killed, and 12 others were injured in a bomb attack launched by the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) in the northeastern Syrian province of Al Hasakah, the Turkish Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

"Five civilians were killed, and 12 others were injured in a terrorist explosion that targeted a store and was launched by the Kurdish People's Protection Units in Tel Halaf in the west of the Ras al-Ain city," the ministry said in a statement.

YPG is a wing of the Kurdish PKK forces designated as terrorist by Ankara.