Five People Killed, 15 Injured In Knife Attack In Eastern China - Reports
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 06:10 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2021) Five people were killed and another 15 were wounded in a stabbing attack in China's eastern province of Anhui on Saturday, the Global Times newspaper reported.
According to the report, the attack took place in the afternoon in the city of Anqing.
The police have reportedly already arrested the knifeman and are investigating the attack.