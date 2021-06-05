UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five People Killed, 15 Injured In Knife Attack In Eastern China - Reports

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 06:10 PM

Five People Killed, 15 Injured in Knife Attack in Eastern China - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2021) Five people were killed and another 15 were wounded in a stabbing attack in China's eastern province of Anhui on Saturday, the Global Times newspaper reported.

According to the report, the attack took place in the afternoon in the city of Anqing.

The police have reportedly already arrested the knifeman and are investigating the attack.

Related Topics

Attack Police China Anqing

Recent Stories

Women’s High Performance Camp shifted to Karachi

30 seconds ago

Advance Telecom appointed as TECNO’s new distrib ..

3 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Libyan Chairman of Presidential ..

15 minutes ago

SCC discusses Real Estate Registration Department ..

15 minutes ago

66,666 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

60 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed lauds Fujairah&#039;s Ruler for e ..

60 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.